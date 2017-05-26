Why Labour's pledges on NHS and pensions are meaningless

An announcement by the Labour Party that it would invest £45bn in the NHS and social care over five years as well as protect pensions could be rendered meaningless by Brexit, Liberal Democrats have said.

Treasury analysis from 2016 estimated that the form of Brexit supported by the Labour and Conservative parties - a negotiated bilateral agreement as opposed to membership of the single market - would rob public services of £36bn EACH YEAR. A botched Brexit could cost the Exchequer up to £45 billion a year. The government has neither formally rejected this analysis nor commissioned new figures since the referendum.

Susan Kramer, Liberal Democrat Business spokesperson, said: “In the biggest fight for the future of our country in a generation, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has let down those who need a strong NHS and a secure pension by voting with Theresa May on Brexit – not against her. Jeremy Corbyn ordered his MPs to vote in favour of Article 50 despite the Government making no concessions to them whatsoever, including on staying in the single market.

“Over the course of a parliament, Labour would have to find many times the amount they are promising on the NHS and social care just to pay its Brexit bill. But with trade with Europe set to be hit by an extreme Brexit, how could this be delivered?

“That’s why Liberal Democrats will give the people a chance to change Britain’s future by letting them reject a bad Brexit deal, putting a penny on income tax to rescue the NHS and social care, and reversing Theresa May’s heartless cuts to school funding.”