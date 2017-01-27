£21bn of military spending at risk from Brexit

By Liberal Democrats Jan 27, 2017 2

£21.2 billion of planned spending on military equipment the next 10 years is denominated in euros or pounds, the National Audit Office has warned, posing a "significant risk to affordability."

The analysis shows £18.6 billion of the Ministry of Defence's 10-year Defence Equipment Plan is denominated in US dollars and £2.6 billion in euros.

It warns that as of 10 January 2017, the pound was 21.4% below the exchange rate with the US dollar and 4.2% below the exchange rate for the euro used in the MOD's spending forecasts for the plan.

Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron commented: "Theresa May is betting £21 billion of taxpayers' money for vital defence equipment on a hard Brexit.

"The Prime Minister must now come clean: will her government spend more to fund our world-class armed forces or buy less equipment?

"It's clear a destructive, hard Brexit threatens not only people's economic livelihoods, but Britain's status as a leading power in the world.

"The Liberal Democrats will keep fighting to keep the UK in the Single Market and hold this Conservative Brexit government to account."

Share this post on social media:

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.