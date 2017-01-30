6,781 police cut slammed as Theresa May’s legacy

Figures released this week show that 6,781 police officers and staff have been cut from the front line in the last year.

Shadow Home Secretary Brian Paddick said these cuts are ‘unsustainable’.

Home Office data on the police workforce shows that Tory ministers have cut police officer numbers by 2,326 over the last year. This figure is made worse by cuts to other frontline roles including Special Constables, PCSO’s, police staff and designated officers.

There has been a 10.7% decrease in Police Community Support Officers (PCSO’s) from 11,809 in 2015 to 10,551 in 2016. PCSOs support the work of police officers and act as a reassuring presence on out streets at a time when traditional street-based crime is on the increase.

Police staff have also been cut by 3.1% going from 62,577 on the 31 September 2015 to 60,815 a year later.

Designated officers, who are skilled police staff (not police officers) employed to exercise specific powers that would otherwise be exercised by police officers have been cut too, falling by 5.9% from 4,239 to 3,990.

The number of Special Constables has fallen by 7.3% to 14,864.

Shadow Home Secretary Brian Paddick said: “The sheer scale and extent of these cuts is frightening. We are seeing police officers and staff cut from the front line when crimes such as robbery and knife crime are on the rise. This is Theresa May’s leaving present as she exchanged control of the Home Office for the keys to No. 10.

“Cuts, like this, year on year to the police are not sustainable if we are to keep crime under control.

“As a former cop, I know the serious implications for public safety and the safeguarding of the most vulnerable of slashing numbers like this.”