5 Things Theresa May Mustn’t Let The Donald Duck

Theresa May has been urged to "look Trump in the eye" and stand up to some of the US President's most controversial stances.

The Prime Minister is preparing to meet Mr Trump for the first time.

Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Tom Brake said: “The Prime Minister has said strong words about the American President from the safety of Westminster with a cheering mob of Tory MPs behind her, so my message is this: will you look Trump in the eye and say the same thing you’ve said here?

“A friend is someone who can deliver a hard message. My worry is in the desperate need for a Brexit trade deal we will kowtow to the Americans and not stand up for decent values and fundamental human rights.

“America under Trump is making the world a less safe place and the British government need to deliver a message for him to change tack now.”

Here are five issues the Liberal Democrats want Theresa May to raise with the US President.

1. Torture

Call on Trump not to reintroduce waterboarding and other torture methods. State clearly that the UK will not extradite any person to the US as long as they are at risk of torture.

2. Trade

Make it clear to Trump that we will only sign a trade deal that protects high British standards and doesn’t threaten the NHS.

3. Climate Change

Urge Trump to acknowledge the threat from climate change, respect the Paris Agreement and continue engaging internationally to reduce pollution.

4. NATO

Call on Trump not to reduce US commitment to NATO and raise the real threat of Putin’s Russia to Eastern European states.

5. Attitude towards women and religious minorities

Make it absolutely clear that she believes his attitude towards Muslims in the US and UK “is just plain wrong”... And make it absolutely clear that she abhors his attitude towards women and call on him to reverse his announced cut to organisations offering advice on women’s health