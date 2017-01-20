May’s speech pushes Liberal Democrat membership past 80,000

By Greg Foster on January 20, 2017

Liberal Democrat membership passed 80,000 as hundreds of people joined the party in the wake of Theresa May’s Brexit Speech.

Over a thousand members have joined the party during the course of the week, half of which have joined since Corbyn confirmed Labour will back the Tories in triggering article 50, even if it leads to a hard Brexit without the public being given a say.

Membership is now at its highest this century with 2016 being the best year for membership growth since the party was founded and continues to rise.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat President Sal Brinton said:

“The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government and it is great to welcome so many new members.

“For those who oppose Theresa May’s plans to rip Britain out of the single market, away from our biggest trading partners, we are your voice. We will stand up for those who oppose the politics of fear, division and hatred.

“The Liberal Democrats are needed more than ever. We are the real voice of opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government and the only party fighting to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.”

