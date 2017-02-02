Brexit talks face 'difficult trade offs', former UK Ambassador warns

Sir Ivan Rogers exposes the sheer scale of the challenge the Government faces

By Liberal Democrats Feb 02, 2017 11

The former UK Ambassador to the EU has laid bare the "difficult trade-offs" Britain will face during Brexit talks.

Sir Ivan Rogers' stark warning exposes scale of the challenge facing this Brexit government.

He warned today that the Brexit negotiations will be “on a scale we haven't experienced before” and will involve “difficult trade-offs.”

Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Tom Brake said: “Ivan Rogers’ comments expose the sheer scale of the challenge facing this government as it opts for a damaging and costly hard Brexit.

“Leave campaigners promised a land of milk and honey, now they are faced with tough choices that will have a huge impact on people’s lives for decades to come.

“Approving the outcome of such a historic negotiation should not be left to the Prime Minister and her three Brexiteers.

“The British people must be given the final say on whether they accept the government’s deal or not.”

