Buildings fire safety review urgently needed after Grenfell Tower fire

By Liberal Democrats, Jun 15, 2017 11:06

The Liberal Democrats have called on the government to urgently publish a long-awaited review of building regulations on fire safety and implement its recommendations, following the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower.

Sal Brinton, Liberal Democrat Party President and member of the All-Party Parliamentary Fire Safety and Rescue Group, commented:

"My heart goes out to the victims of this tragedy, their family and friends and the emergency services who have shown such bravery in appalling circumstances.

"It is too soon to say the exact causes of this deadly fire, but we must not shy away from asking difficult questions.

"In particular, we need to look at why the lessons of the past seem not to have been learnt.

"Ministers have been asked repeatedly to upgrade fire safety regulations but have done nothing, including on sprinklers and strengthening compliance rules.

"The government must conduct an urgent review into fire safety and building regulations, with recommendations implemented as soon as possible.

"We must also hold a public inquiry into what caused this tragic fire and how it could have been prevented."

