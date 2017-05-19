Dr Clare Gerada's letter regarding her concerns about the NHS's future:

The Liberal Democrats recently distributed a letter signed by Dr Clare Gerada setting out her view on the challenges facing the NHS.



Clare absolutely stands by those comments however the letter did contain incorrect details regarding Clare’s time at the Royal College of General Practitioners. We thank Clare for publicising her concerns about our NHS and apologise for the drafting error. Here is the correct version of Clare's letter:

Dear,

The NHS has been my life.

I started work as a doctor in 1982. For thirty-five years, I’ve proudly served our NHS, including senior leadership positions.

One of our proudest institutions is being damaged by a desperate quest for privatisation by Theresa May’s Conservatives.

Our beloved NHS is at breaking point.

This winter saw the worst ever crisis for A&E departments. 1.2 million of our elderly people are not getting the care they need. 15% of operations are cancelled.

We cannot let this vandalism go on any longer. That’s why I am campaigning for the Liberal Democrats in this election.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party to set out a clear plan to fund the NHS. A penny on income tax for the NHS will ease the pressure on NHS staff and patients until long-term solutions can be found.

The future of the NHS is in your hands.

Five more years of Theresa May’s Conservatives will give them free reign for more and more NHS cuts. Only a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote of confidence in our NHS.

Best wishes,

Dr Clare Gerada