Commons Speaker John Bercow moves to block Donald Trump from addressing Parliament

Commons Speaker John Bercow has told MPs he is strongly opposed to allowing Donald Trump to address Parliament during his state visit.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “This is the right decision by The Speaker. The Prime Minister might wish to kowtow to the nasty misogynist that now sits in the Oval Office but no-one else does. We do not want him to speak to us. He is not welcome.

“Speaking within Parliament is a rare honour, the highest honour we can offer. In the past we have hosted speeches from leaders in equality, justice and human rights from Mandela to Obama to Aung San Suu Kyi. Trump is not fit to shine their shoes.

“The government’s obsession to get a Brexit trade deal, any deal, means we have ended up in this situation. It has been a grubby little saga from beginning to end.

“Trump should be under no illusion. We are snubbing him.”