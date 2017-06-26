Davey: is government pushing ID cards through the backdoor?

Ed Davey said:

“The government announcement on EU citizens leaves so much in doubt. From the description it seems as if this is ID cards by the backdoor.

“David Davis resigned his seat and caused a by-election because he was disgusted by the assault on civil liberties by the then Labour government. What will he do this time round?

“I have written to the Home Secretary to establish whether this indeed is ID cards by the backdoor and whether EU nationals will now be required to carry them on their person at all times. If so have ministers worked out the practicalities of such a scheme, as well as the cost? The government also needs to explain how an ID card system works when only a small proportion of the population will be required to carry them.”