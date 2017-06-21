Trump visit postponed in humiliating climbdown for a lame duck PM

Donald Trump's state visit to the UK appears to have been shelved for at least two years after it was not included in the Queen's speech.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael commented: "It took Theresa May just seven days to offer Donald Trump a state visit, it's taken her 145 days to officially postpone it.

"This is yet another humiliating climbdown for a lame-duck Prime Minister.

"The government shouldn't be rolling out the red carpet for a man who has damaged the fight against climate change and insulted the Mayor of London.

"It's time for Trump’s State Visit to be called off once and for all."

It took just 7 days for the government to invite Donald Trump for a state visit, compared to 758 days for Barack Obama to be invited.

Theresa May announced Donald Trump was being invited for a state visit on 27th January 2017, 145 days ago.