Lib Dems call for Dubs refugee scheme to be re-opened:

The Liberal Democrats have demanded the government re-open the Dubs child refugee scheme, at the party's Conference in York.

The party has slammed the Government reasons for closing the scheme as ‘lies’.

The Government has been condemned for closing down a scheme to accept lone refugee children marooned in Europe after allowing just 350 displaced youngsters, not thousands as expected.

Minister for Immigration Robert Goodwill used a written statement to announce the Government had “reasonably” met the “intention and spirit” of the landmark Dubs Amendment. This has been slammed as ‘lies’ by the Liberal Democrats.

The motion also called for councils to look at taking more child refugees and work with European partners to create safe and legal routes to allow child refugees to get sanctuary.

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Tom Brake:

“We are calling on the government to re-start the Dubs scheme that they shamefully axed. The reasons they have outlined, are frankly, lies."

“Ignoring this will not make it go away. These children will remain stuck in limbo as the situation deteriorates. As time goes on more of these children will lose hope of finding a home, securing an education and living a stable and peaceful life."

"I am now calling on Conservative MPs who speak about Compassionate Conservatism to live up to their words."

"Britain has always been a beacon of hope in many dark hours of history, it is time that our Members of Parliament walk through the lobby for the millions of compassionate and caring British people who believe, like me, that we are at our best when we act humanely and compassionately."