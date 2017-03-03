Europe action weekend - live blog

Follow our live coverage of our country wide action weekend

Over 100 street stalls all over the country!

14:14 Over a hundred street stalls all over Britain

13:55 Hastings, Colliers Wood, Derby and Southampton

13:34 Fantastic turn out all over Britain!

Great to see so many people fighting for EU citizens #righttostay, the single market and against this hard-brexit government #dayofaction pic.twitter.com/ZWlmE0yyP6 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 4, 2017

13:00 Hello Horsham!

Horsham team campaigning to stay in the Single Market pic.twitter.com/FMqgdf3NKq — Horsham Lib Dems (@HorshamLibDems) 4 maart 2017

12:51 Meanwhile in Newcastle!

12:25 Thank you Wandsworth LibDems for this wonderfull message!

12.10 Spreading the word in Bromley

We are in #Beckenham today with #libdems #DayOfAction to campaign against a hard #Brexit. Why not pop along & say hi? pic.twitter.com/sUOsqL28LO — Bromley LibDems (@BromleyLibDems) March 4, 2017

11.30 Chiswick going strong!

A video message from Nick Clegg ahead of our action weekend!