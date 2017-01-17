Farron comments on PM's Brexit speech

Commenting on Theresa May’s speech in which she is set to announce a clean Brexit, Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:

“This speech could have been written by Peter Bone, delivered by Nigel Farage and will no doubt be cheered on by Jeremy Corbyn.

"You can call this Brexit clean, red, white and blue, or whatever you want. But this doesn’t disguise the fact that it will be a destructive, Hard Brexit and the consequences will be felt by millions of people through higher prices, greater instability and rising fuel costs.

"Theresa May can say everyone must come together but when she delivers a message like this no-one will believe her.

"The Prime Minister is on the cover of this month’s Vogue, I assume they are going to change the name to Vague for this edition to match her vision of our future trading relationship with Europe."

