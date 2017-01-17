Farron comments on PM's Brexit speech

By Greg Foster on January 17, 2017

Commenting on Theresa May’s speech in which she is set to announce a clean Brexit, Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:

“This speech could have been written by Peter Bone, delivered by Nigel Farage and will no doubt be cheered on by Jeremy Corbyn.

"You can call this Brexit clean, red, white and blue, or whatever you want. But this doesn’t disguise the fact that it will be a destructive, Hard Brexit and the consequences will be felt by millions of people through higher prices, greater instability and rising fuel costs.

"Theresa May can say everyone must come together but when she delivers a message like this no-one will believe her.

"The Prime Minister is on the cover of this month’s Vogue, I assume they are going to change the name to Vague for this edition to match her vision of our future trading relationship with Europe."

Join us

Want to find out more about the #libdemfightback? Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Become a member today

Become a member today and vote on our policies.

Find out how you can help in Copeland & Stoke-on-Trent

Find out how you can help make a difference in the Copeland & Stoke-on-Trent by-elections

The Liberal Democrat Plan for Britain in Europe

Find out about the Liberal Democrat plan for Britain in Europe.

Nick Clegg's Brexit Challenge

Get all the latest on Nick Clegg's Brexit Challenge

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.