Leaving the single market will be a disaster for our economy

By Greg Foster on January 17, 2017

Tim Farron, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, has criticised the Prime Minister for declaring that she is taking Britain out of the Single Market and denying the British people a say on the final deal.

Tim Farron said: "Theresa May has confirmed Britain is heading for a Hard Brexit. She claimed people voted to Leave the Single Market. They didn’t. She has made the choice to do massive damage to the British economy.

“Theresa May also made clear that she will deny the people a vote on the final deal. So instead of a democratic decision by the people in the country, she wants a stitch-up by politicians in Westminster. The people voted for departure, they should be given a vote on the destination. This is a theft of democracy.

“This speech was a mixture of vague fantasies and toothless threats to our nearest neighbours. At the moment Britain needs friends more than ever, she has succeeded in uniting the rest of Europe against her.

“When it comes to British prosperity and British democracy, she is waiving the white flag from the White Cliffs of Dover.

"Only the Liberal Democrats are fighting to keep Britain open, tolerant and united, and are the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit government."

Join our fight to keep Britain in the single market. Add your name:

Sign up or log in using: or

Become a member today

Become a member today and vote on our policies.

Find out how you can help in Copeland & Stoke-on-Trent

Find out how you can help make a difference in the Copeland & Stoke-on-Trent by-elections

The Liberal Democrat Plan for Britain in Europe

Find out about the Liberal Democrat plan for Britain in Europe.

Nick Clegg's Brexit Challenge

Get all the latest on Nick Clegg's Brexit Challenge

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.