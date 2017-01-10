Tim Farron responds to Corbyn speech

Tim Farron, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, has responded to Jeremy Corbyn's speech on Brexit.

Tim Farron said: "This confirms what we all suspected, that Jeremy Corbyn never had his heart in fighting to protect Britain’s place in Europe.

"He failed to pull a shift to keep us in the EU before the referendum and now he is helping Theresa May, Liam Fox and Boris Johnson yank us out of the single market.

"He called for Article 50 to be invoked the day after the referendum and is now egging ministers on towards a Hard Brexit.

"He is giving a speech signing up to the Vote Leave £350 million myth, he might as well go the whole hog and borrow their bus. I imagine it still has the lie slapped on the side of it.

"On immigration, we are still no clearer about Labour’s position than when Jeremy Corbyn's deputy admitted Labour is hopelessly split. Jeremy Corbyn has ceased to be Leader of the Opposition to become cheerleader in chief for the Conservative Brexit government."