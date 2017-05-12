Lib Dems offer ‘father's month’ of paid parental leave for new fathers

As part of the coalition, I was proud to introduce the original Shared Parental Leave programme.

The Lib Dems campaigned hard for this transformational policy, that allows parents – instead of the Government – to choose how they share their childcare.

Parents across the UK have already benefitted from greater flexibility and freedom, marking a massive step towards equal parenting.

Now we’re going further. We want to build on the achievement of Shared Parental Leave and further recognise the vital role that fathers play.

The Liberal Democrats will introduce Father’s Month – an additional month of paid parental leave for fathers, to encourage greater sharing of parental responsibilities.

Research shows that fathers being more involved in their children's lives is good for the health of the whole family. That’s why more needs to be done to encourage dads to take leave, to bond with their kids during the early weeks and months of life.

“It is the Liberal Democrats who are standing up for fairness and flexibility for parents, where Theresa May never cared,” my colleague Susan Kramer, our Shadow Business Secretary, said today.

“Creating a fair system for parents everywhere not only benefits new mums and dads but also helps our business sector. Having a workforce that is both more flexible and more motivated will benefit UK businesses greatly.”

