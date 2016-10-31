Government doing absolute minimum on Calais child refugees

By Greg Foster on October 31, 2016

Commenting on reports Theresa May has declined a request by Francois Hollande to take in more child refugees affected by the destruction of the Calais camp, Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:

"Once again the UK government is doing the absolute minimum.

"While Theresa May and Francois Hollande try to pass the buck, refugee children are sleeping rough in the streets of Calais.

"It should not be this difficult for two of the world's richest countries to provide refuge to a few hundred vulnerable children."

