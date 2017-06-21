Government's social care funding plans in crisis - Norman Lamb

Ministers are to consult on reforming the system of social care funding in England after Conservative plans were slammed as a Dementia Tax during the election.

Commenting, Shadow Health Secretary Norman Lamb said: “Social care is in a state of total crisis. A million older people are missing out on care they need and services face a funding black hole of billions in this year alone.

“In Coalition we commissioned the Dilnot report – an independent, expert led review of social care funding -yet the Conservatives have chosen to ignore the recommendations.

“Now they are simply kicking the issue into the long grass again with more consultation, after their deeply unfair Dementia Tax was clearly rejected by voters”.