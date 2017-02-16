Hard Brexit could make Britain more at risk of terrorism, Europol chief warns

Britain could be more vulnerable to terrorism and organised crime after a hard Brexit, Europol's chief has warned.

Director of Europol Robert Wainright told Sky News today that Britain could be more vulnerable if the Government fails to secure access to vital intelligence sharing.

Commenting on the warnings, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Tom Brake said: “People did not vote to undermine our country’s security.

“It is vital the government defends vital European cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism in the upcoming negotiations.

“That means being prepared to compromise on some issues instead of pursuing an extreme hard Brexit that cuts all ties with our European neighbours.

“Theresa May must not put ideology above the security of the British people.”