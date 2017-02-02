Heathrow expansion plans show Government is desperate over hard Brexit

By Liberal Democrats Feb 02, 2017 10

Plans to expand Heathrow show that the Government is desperate to reassure businesses as it pursues a hard Brexit.

Responding to proposals published by the Government today for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park and North Kingston Sarah Olney said: “The Government is so desperate to reassure businesses over its hard Brexit plans that it is willing to steamroller over those communities opposed to Heathrow expansion.

“The economic benefits of a third runway are disputed, but we know for certain that millions of people will suffer from increased noise, pollution and traffic if this goes ahead.

“The Liberal Democrats will continue our decades-fight against Heathrow expansion and will work closely with local councils and campaign groups to ensure those affected make their voices heard."

Find out more about our work - sign up for emails today:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.