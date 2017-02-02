Heathrow expansion plans show Government is desperate over hard Brexit

Plans to expand Heathrow show that the Government is desperate to reassure businesses as it pursues a hard Brexit.

Responding to proposals published by the Government today for a third runway at Heathrow Airport, Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park and North Kingston Sarah Olney said: “The Government is so desperate to reassure businesses over its hard Brexit plans that it is willing to steamroller over those communities opposed to Heathrow expansion.

“The economic benefits of a third runway are disputed, but we know for certain that millions of people will suffer from increased noise, pollution and traffic if this goes ahead.

“The Liberal Democrats will continue our decades-fight against Heathrow expansion and will work closely with local councils and campaign groups to ensure those affected make their voices heard."