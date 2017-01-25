High heels and make-up: ‘Frankly unbelievable’ workplace discrimination

The law is failing women who are being told to wear high heels and reapply make-up in the workplace.

By Liberal Democrats Jan 25, 2017 3

The law is failing women who are being told to wear high heels and reapply make-up in the workplace, the Liberal Democrat have said.

A Parliamentary report on high heels and workplace dress codes has found many women are subjected to discrimination in the workplace.

Liberal Democrat Equalities Spokesperson Lorely Burt said: “It is frankly unbelievable that we are having to even have this conversation in this day and age but these reports have highlighted how women continue to be discriminated against in the workplace – this time about the way they dress.

“How are we supposed to overcome the notion that women will be judged on how they look not the work they produce if top companies continue to face strict and sexist dress codes at work?

“It is clear that the law is not working well enough and I hope the Prime Minister – who has personally experienced discrimination for what she’s worn, takes action to stop this disgraceful behaviour.”

