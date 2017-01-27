Holocaust Memorial Day: 'Today we reflect upon the horrors of the past'

Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity to "reflect upon he tragedies and horrors of the past", Tim Farron has said.

He added that the commemorative day was a chance to "think about our responsibilities as individuals, citizens and nations".

Mr Farron said: “In the last year, we have seen a rise in the politics of division that is reminiscent of an old and ugly Europe. In this environment, the Liberal Democrats will continue to champion a country that is open, tolerant and united.

“This year we remember the survivors, who time and time again demonstrate both dignity and courage as they rebuild and restore their communities from the ruins. We also remember the divisive ideas and practices from the past- so that they may never be repeated ever again.

“We must continue to be bastions of hope in the tempest of fear, hatred and division; steadfast in the confidence that the ties that bind us are far stronger than any force that could ever divide or destroy us.”