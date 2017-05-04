People are lying in hospital corridors and Theresa May doesn't care

As Lib Dem health spokesman I must speak out: rising hospital waiting lists are disgraceful and unacceptable.

By Norman Lamb May 04, 2017 2:05

Today The Times has reported that within two years, more than five million people could be waiting for NHS treatment. The paper obtained this information from confidential documents.

I am personally appalled by this prediction, but sadly not surprised. This disgraceful situation is further evidence that the NHS is facing impossible challenges as a direct result of Tory stewardship.

Those with little money must suffer the inadequacies’ of our health system: people are lying on trollies in hospital corridors and Theresa May doesn't care.

Those with a lot of money will pay to go private, and who can blame them?

The result is a disastrously unequal two-tier system, based not on people’s level of need, but on their ability to pay.

Only the Liberal Democrats can steer the NHS onto a fairer course. Only we are prepared to make the bold decisions that will protect our NHS forever.

