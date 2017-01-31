LGBT History Month is time to recognise those who fight prejudice

This month, as we mark LGBT History Month we must recognise the "countless" contribution of campaigners who have fought prejudice, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said.

Mr Farron said: "LGBT History Month is a celebration of the LGBT community and a recognition of the countless contributions of campaigners who have been drivers of change in fighting prejudice and hate in all its forms.

"This year also marks an important milestone in gay British History, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalization of male homosexuality. The LGBT movement has made great progress in the last few decades but we should never become complacent in tackling discrimination and intolerance.

"I am proud to lead a party that is accepting of anyone, regardless of their race, faith, gender, background or sexual orientation. The Liberal Democrats will always stand with the community in building and safeguarding a society that is open, tolerant and united.

"Thank you to everyone involved in organising this year’s celebrations and I wish you all an enjoyable month ahead."