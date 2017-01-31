Lib Dems demand British people get final say on Brexit deal

Liberal Democrat MPs have demanded that a people's vote is held on the final Brexit deal.

They have tabled amendments to the Article 50 Bill which also include securing a commitment from the government that it will retain Britain’s membership of the Single Market and that EU nationals living in the UK are guaranteed the right to remain.

According to an amendment tabled by Liberal Democrat MPs including Tim Farron and Nick Clegg, a vote should be held with the question on the ballot paper asking voters if they support the new proposed agreement with the EU, or if they want the UK to remain a member of the EU.



The party have also tabled an amendment to make it the Government’s official objective to remain in the Single Market by joining the European Economic Area after Brexit.



Liberal Democrat European Union Spokesperson Nick Clegg said: “We must ensure that at the end of the negotiating process, the British people get to choose whether they want to stay in the EU or accept the government’s deal.



"Someone will say 'yes' or 'no' to this deal: the question is will it be Theresa May or the public?



“Our priority is to ensure the people get the final say.”

Our three demands

1. Referendum on the proposed new agreement with the EU

The Liberal Democrats are demanding that the people are guaranteed a referendum on the deal at the end of negotiating process. Most people did not vote for the Hard Brexit that Theresa May has set out. That’s why the British must get to decide at the end of this process whether they support the deal the government gets or would prefer to stay in the EU. Unless the people are given the final say, Liberal Democrats are clear that we will not support triggering Article 50.

2. Staying in the Single Market

This Conservative Government’s reckless plans to take Britain out of the Single Market would be a disaster for our economy. The Liberal Democrats have demanded that there should be a parliamentary vote on whether to leave the Single Market, and that official government policy should be to join the European Economic Area as soon as possible after Brexit. While Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have waved the white flag on membership of the Single Market, we will keep fighting to defend British jobs and prosperity.

3. Right of EU nationals to remain

The Liberal Democrats are demanding that EU nationals residing in the UK keep all the rights they currently enjoy after Brexit, including the right to stay in the UK indefinitely. These are people's neighbours, colleagues and family members. They must be given assurances they can stay instead of living in fear and being treated as political bargaining chips.