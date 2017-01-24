Lib Dems will vote against Article 50 unless the people are given their say on the final deal

By Liberal Democrats, Jan 24, 2017

The Liberal Democrats will vote against Article 50 unless the people are given their say on the final deal.

Commenting on today's Article 50 judgement at the Supreme Court, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: "I welcome today's judgement. But this court case was never about legal arguments, it was about giving the people a voice, a say, in what happens next.

"This Tory Brexit government are keen to laud the democratic process when it suits them, but will not give the people a voice over the final deal. They seem happy to start with democracy and end in a stitch up.

"The Liberal Democrats are clear, we demand a vote of the people on the final deal and without that we will not vote for Article 50."

