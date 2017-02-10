Lib Dems launch fight for EU citizens' right to stay in UK

The Liberal Democrats have launched a fight to guarantee the rights of EU citizens to continue to live and work in the UK following the triggering of Article 50.

The Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords have tabled amendments to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.



They will be fighting to ensure the terms of the final deal goes to the British people. The amendment has been signed by Lord Newby, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the Lords as well as Labour and Conservative peers.

Dick Newby, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the Lords, said:



“The Liberal Democrats will fight to ensure that the Brexit Bill does not get a rubber-stamped through the House of Lords. It is our job to scrutinise legislation and we will not be silenced in the Lords.



“The Government are doing all they can to ensure that the Brexit deal is made behind closed doors and that the people of this country are not given a voice. We will stand up for democracy and stand up for the people’s right to have the final say on this country’s future."

Sarah Ludford, Lords Shadow Minister for Exiting the European Union, added:



"The Conservative Government is dragging the UK towards the hardest of hard Brexits. People's lives, the economy, and the unity of the country are facing disruption thanks to the unchecked actions of Theresa May and her extremeBrexiteers. It is more vital than ever that we hold the Government to account in the coming months and years to come.



“EU citizens need to be given clarity on of where they stand, as do UK citizens resident elsewhere in the EU. It would be shameful if the Government were to leave them in limbo, lining them up as bargaining chips in the forthcoming negotiations.”