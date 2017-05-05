Lib Dems on course to make scores of gains at general election

Liberal Democrats are on course to make scores of gains at the general election and establish themselves as the real opposition to the Conservatives, based on the local election results in so far.

Seats as diverse as Bath, Cambridge, Cardiff Central, Cheltenham, Eastleigh, Eastbourne, Edinburgh West, St Albans and Watford would fall to the Liberal Democrats on the basis of the results so far. This would more than double the size of the Liberal Democrat parliamentary party.

The Liberal Democrats topped the polls in Eastbourne despite Theresa May’s visit, and early signs are they are surging ahead in Scottish seats such as East Dunbartonshire and NE Fife.

Tim Farron, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:

“These results tell a clear and stark message. Labour has collapsed. They cannot win the General Election.

"If you want a strong opposition to this government, we are the party for you.

“A strong opposition can change Britain's future. A strong opposition to stand up to Theresa May's divisive Brexit plans that will cost jobs and put up prices. A strong opposition to keep us in the Single Market. A strong opposition to rescue the NHS from Conservative neglect. A strong opposition to stop Theresa May cutting schools to the bone. A strong opposition to fight for you and your community.

“Labour has failed as an opposition and handed Theresa May a blank cheque to do as she pleases. The voters have delivered their verdict on Jeremy Corbyn.

“The Liberal Democrats are the only party that can challenge Theresa May. We will be the strong opposition that will stand up for you.”