Lib Dems to support amendment on lifting public sector pay cap

This follows the Liberal Democrats leading calls to increase pay for firefighters, nurses and police in the wake of the Grenfell Tragedy and recent terrorist attacks.

The party has also urged Labour MPs to back amendments calling on the government to keep Britain in the single market and customs union, warning that an extreme Brexit would mean the country cannot afford to invest more in public services.

A recent study found that losing access to the single market could cost the UK economy between £25bn and £36bn a year.

It comes as David Cameron's former head of policy Oliver Letwin has admitted the government should look at tax rises to invest more in public services, while a major survey has found support for increasing taxes to fund more public spending has reached its highest level since 2004.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael commented:

"The government must listen to the overwhelming tide of public opinion and give our police, firefighters and nurses a pay rise.

"But Labour must be honest and admit we won't be able to pay for strong public services by crashing the economy through an extreme Brexit.

"Labour MPs who want to protect funding for our police, schools and hospitals should back amendments calling for Britain to stay in the single market.

"This is a unique chance to force Theresa May to rethink her extreme approach to Brexit, Labour must not be on the wrong side of history."