LATEST: Lib Dems will vote against Brexit Bill

In an extremely rare move for the House of Lords the Liberal Democrats have tabled an amendment against the Brexit Bill at Third Reading.

The Liberal Democrats tabled the amendment which declines to allow the Bill to pass following today’s defeat of their amendment demanding that the people are given a final say on the Brexit deal.





Dick Newby, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, said:



“The people started the process of Brexit and it is only right that they are given a say on the final deal.



“Today the Government have confirmed that the Brexit deal will be finalised behind closed doors in Westminster. This is not accountable, this is not democracy, and that is why the Liberal Democrats cannot support this Bill.



“Theresa May is driving Britain towards a hard Brexit which wasn’t on the ballot paper and which no one voted for. The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government.”



The full amendment reads: