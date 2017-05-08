Big beasts return to Lib Dem front line as Tim Farron announces election campaign team

Vince Cable, Jo Swinson and Ed Davey return to shadow cabinet

By Tim Farron May 08, 2017 11:05

The Liberal Democrats have announced a new General Election Campaign Team, with former ministers including Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey all returning to the Lib Dem frontbench.

I’m delighted to announce my new campaign team, which sees some big beasts of the party returning to lead our General Election fight.

The team brings together a wealth of experience from former ministers, such as Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey, and I’m thrilled to personally welcome them back.

From challenging the government over their disastrous Hard Brexit plans, to fighting for the NHS and social care, to protecting schools from further Tory cuts; together we will provide the strong opposition – the only opposition – with the power steer the country in a more progressive direction.

Vote for the Liberal Democrats to change Britain’s future.

Meet our Election Campaign Team

