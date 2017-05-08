Big beasts return to Lib Dem front line as Tim Farron announces election campaign team

The Liberal Democrats have announced a new General Election Campaign Team, with former ministers including Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey all returning to the Lib Dem frontbench.
I’m delighted to announce my new campaign team, which sees some big beasts of the party returning to lead our General Election fight.
The team brings together a wealth of experience from former ministers, such as Jo Swinson, Vince Cable and Ed Davey, and I’m thrilled to personally welcome them back.
From challenging the government over their disastrous Hard Brexit plans, to fighting for the NHS and social care, to protecting schools from further Tory cuts; together we will provide the strong opposition – the only opposition – with the power steer the country in a more progressive direction.
Vote for the Liberal Democrats to change Britain’s future.
Meet our Election Campaign Team
Cathy Bakewell
Baroness Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Jane Bonham Carter
Baroness Bonham-Carter of Yarnbury, Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Tom Brake
Candidate for Carshalton and Wallington, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs; Shadow Leader of the House of Commons; Chief Whip
Sal Brinton
Baroness Brinton, Liberal Democrat Party President
Lorely Burt
Baroness Burt of Solihull, Shadow Secretary of State for Equalities
Alistair Carmichael
Candidate for Orkney & Shetland, Shadow First Secretary of State
Catherine Bearder
MEP for South East England, EU/ALDE Liaison
Nick Clegg
Candidate for Sheffield Hallam, Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union; Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade
Tim Farron
Leader of the Liberal Democrats and candidate for Westmorland and Lonsdale
Lynne Featherstone
Baroness Featherstone, Lead Spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change
Judith Jolly
Baroness Jolly, Shadow Secretary of State for Defence
Ed Davey
Election Campaign Spokesperson and candidate for Kingston & Surbiton
Susan Kramer
Baroness Kramer, Shadow Business Secretary
Norman Lamb
Candidate for North Norfolk, Shadow Secretary of State for Health
Sarah Ludford
Baroness Ludford, Lords Shadow Minister for Exiting the European Union
Jonathan Marks
Lord Marks of Henley-on-Thames, Shadow Lord Chancellor; Shadow Secretary of State for Justice
Dick Newby
Lord Newby, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords
Brian Paddick
Lord Paddick, Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Office
Kate Parminter
Baroness Parminter, Deputy Leader in the Lords & Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Eluned Parrott
Election Campaign Spokesperson
Caroline Pidgeon
Member of the London Assembly, Shadow Minister for London
Kath Pinnock
Baroness Pinnock, Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government
Jenny Randerson
Baroness Randerson, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport
Willie Rennie
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and MSP for North East Fife
Sarah Olney
Shadow Secretary of State for Education, candidate for Richmond Park and North Kingston
Shas Sheehan
Baroness Sheehan, Shadow Secretary of State for International Development
Daisy Cooper
Shadow Secretary for Young People, candidate for St Albans
Ben Stoneham
Lord Stoneham of Droxford, Lords Chief Whip
Alison Suttie
Baroness Suttie, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Amna Ahmad
Shadow Secretary for Refugees, candidate for Sutton & Cheam
Jo Swinson
Election Campaign Spokesperson & Candidate for East Dunbartonshire
Vince Cable
Shadow Chancellor, candidate for Twickenham
Kirsty Williams
Cabinet Secretary for Education in Wales, AM for Brecon and Radnorshire
Mark Williams
Candidate for Ceredigion, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats