Liberal Democrats hit highest ever membership on eve of local elections

We’re thrilled to announce that the Lib Dems have hit our highest ever number of members, smashing our high watermark of 101,768 members in 1994.

It’s fantastic timing, as our leader Tim Farron is in Oxford today, rallying activists in the local election campaign.

In the two weeks since the general election was called, more than 14,000 new members have joined us.

Since last year’s European referendum, more than 50,000 members have joined; making nearly 70,000 since the 2015 general election.

During his 2015 leadership campaign, Tim pledged to build the party to 100,000 members. He’s exceeded that goal, especially considering everyone expected the end of the parliament to be 2020.

Today he said: “We are going into these local elections bigger than ever before, with a clear message and a growing sense of momentum.

Join the Liberal Democrats

In many of the counties where these elections are taking place it is the Liberal Democrats who are the main challengers to the Conservatives. Liberal Democrat councillors are the strong opposition to the Conservatives across the country, standing up to them on cuts to schools and elderly care.

You don’t need to agree with us on everything to agree that Britain needs a strong opposition to fight for you and your communities against Tory cuts to our schools, our NHS and our social care services. In county halls just as in Westminster, Liberal Democrats are that strong opposition that Britain needs.