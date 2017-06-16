Liberal Democrats announce Shadow Cabinet

Tim Farron appoints new Shadow Cabinet team

By Liberal Democrats, Jun 16, 2017 6:06

Liberal Democrats have announced a new Shadow Cabinet. The party which gained seats in the election now have 12 MPs in the House of Commons.

Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said: "I am delighted to announce our new shadow cabinet team, which brings together a wealth of experience. The party has people with a range of skills from within government, business and the charity sector.

"Together we will provide the strong opposition Britain needs to stand up to this Conservative government."

Leader – Tim Farron MP
President – Baroness Sal Brinton
Deputy Leader – TBC
Exiting the European Union; International Trade; First Secretary of State – Tom Brake MP
Chancellor – Vince Cable MP
Foreign Secretary – Jo Swinson MP
Home Secretary – Ed Davey MP
Health Secretary – Norman Lamb MP
Education Secretary; Young People – Layla Moran MP
Communities and Local Government; Refugees – Wera Hobhouse MP
Culture, Media and Sport – Christine Jardine MP
Work and Pensions – Stephen Lloyd MP
Scotland – Jamie Stone MP
Chief Whip; Northern Ireland – Alistair Carmichael MP
Exiting the European Union (Lords) – Baroness Sarah Ludford
Energy and Climate Change – Baroness Lynne Featherstone
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Baroness Kate Parminter
Business and Industrial Strategy – Lord Chris Fox
Defence – Baroness Judith Jolly
Transport – Baroness Jenny Randerson
International Development – Baroness Shas Sheehan
Equalities – Baroness Lorely Burt
Justice – Jonathan Marks
Wales – Baroness Christine Humphreys
Europe/ALDE Liaison – Catherine Bearder MEP
London – Caroline Pidgeon AM
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats – Kirsty Williams AM
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats – Willie Rennie MSP
Leader in the House of Lords – Lord Dick Newby
Chief Whip in the House of Lords – Lord Ben Stoneham

Find out more about our work - sign up for emails today:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.