Liberal Democrats announce Shadow Cabinet

Liberal Democrats have announced a new Shadow Cabinet. The party which gained seats in the election now have 12 MPs in the House of Commons.
Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said: "I am delighted to announce our new shadow cabinet team, which brings together a wealth of experience. The party has people with a range of skills from within government, business and the charity sector.
"Together we will provide the strong opposition Britain needs to stand up to this Conservative government."
Leader – Tim Farron MP
President – Baroness Sal Brinton
Deputy Leader – TBC
Exiting the European Union; International Trade; First Secretary of State – Tom Brake MP
Chancellor – Vince Cable MP
Foreign Secretary – Jo Swinson MP
Home Secretary – Ed Davey MP
Health Secretary – Norman Lamb MP
Education Secretary; Young People – Layla Moran MP
Communities and Local Government; Refugees – Wera Hobhouse MP
Culture, Media and Sport – Christine Jardine MP
Work and Pensions – Stephen Lloyd MP
Scotland – Jamie Stone MP
Chief Whip; Northern Ireland – Alistair Carmichael MP
Exiting the European Union (Lords) – Baroness Sarah Ludford
Energy and Climate Change – Baroness Lynne Featherstone
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Baroness Kate Parminter
Business and Industrial Strategy – Lord Chris Fox
Defence – Baroness Judith Jolly
Transport – Baroness Jenny Randerson
International Development – Baroness Shas Sheehan
Equalities – Baroness Lorely Burt
Justice – Jonathan Marks
Wales – Baroness Christine Humphreys
Europe/ALDE Liaison – Catherine Bearder MEP
London – Caroline Pidgeon AM
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats – Kirsty Williams AM
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats – Willie Rennie MSP
Leader in the House of Lords – Lord Dick Newby
Chief Whip in the House of Lords – Lord Ben Stoneham