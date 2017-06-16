Liberal Democrats announce Shadow Cabinet

Liberal Democrats have announced a new Shadow Cabinet. The party which gained seats in the election now have 12 MPs in the House of Commons.

Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said: "I am delighted to announce our new shadow cabinet team, which brings together a wealth of experience. The party has people with a range of skills from within government, business and the charity sector.

"Together we will provide the strong opposition Britain needs to stand up to this Conservative government."

Leader – Tim Farron MP

President – Baroness Sal Brinton

Deputy Leader – TBC

Exiting the European Union; International Trade; First Secretary of State – Tom Brake MP

Chancellor – Vince Cable MP

Foreign Secretary – Jo Swinson MP

Home Secretary – Ed Davey MP

Health Secretary – Norman Lamb MP

Education Secretary; Young People – Layla Moran MP

Communities and Local Government; Refugees – Wera Hobhouse MP

Culture, Media and Sport – Christine Jardine MP

Work and Pensions – Stephen Lloyd MP

Scotland – Jamie Stone MP

Chief Whip; Northern Ireland – Alistair Carmichael MP

Exiting the European Union (Lords) – Baroness Sarah Ludford

Energy and Climate Change – Baroness Lynne Featherstone

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Baroness Kate Parminter

Business and Industrial Strategy – Lord Chris Fox

Defence – Baroness Judith Jolly

Transport – Baroness Jenny Randerson

International Development – Baroness Shas Sheehan

Equalities – Baroness Lorely Burt

Justice – Jonathan Marks

Wales – Baroness Christine Humphreys

Europe/ALDE Liaison – Catherine Bearder MEP

London – Caroline Pidgeon AM

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats – Kirsty Williams AM

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats – Willie Rennie MSP

Leader in the House of Lords – Lord Dick Newby

Chief Whip in the House of Lords – Lord Ben Stoneham