Liberal Democrats suspend campaigning after Manchester tragedy

General Election campaign is halted as country unites in grief

By Liberal Democrats, May 23, 2017 4:05

Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, has announced that the party has suspended all national campaigning until further notice. Tim was due to fly to Gibraltar today as part of the general election campaign but has cancelled the trip.

Tim Farron said: "The country is united in grief after this devastating terror attack. Just as the country is focusing all its thoughts on the victims and their families, so politicians should come together in solidarity and respect for the innocent people caught up in this vile attack.

"The emergency services have shown the highest levels of bravery and professionalism and deserve our deepest thanks.

"The Liberal Democrats will suspend all national campaigning until further notice."

Find out more about our work - sign up for emails today:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.