Lords debate Brexit trigger bill - live

Peers debate Article 50 bill paving way for start of Brexit

Theresa May wants to invoke Article 50 - the formal two-year mechanism by which a state must leave the EU - by the end of March

Peers will seek to guarantee the rights of EU citizens currently living in the UK and the role of Parliament in scrutinising the Brexit process

Follow our live coverage of today's events

16.58

Government warned against 'exploiting' people's emotions

Lord Wallace of Saltaire has warned the Conservative Government not to "slip down the road" of bullying opponents and targeting foreigners as people's emotions are "exploited" in the Brexit debate.

16.01

You can watch the House of Lords debate here.

14.43

Government approach 'nothing short of disastrous'

Speaking in the Second Reading of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, Lord Dick Newby, leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, will call the Government's approach to Brexit 'nothing short of disastrous" and will call for the people to have a say on the final deal.

He is expected to say: "Brexit is the most important single issue which has faced the country for decades. For many of us, the approach being adopted by the Government is little short of disastrous.

"For those of us for whom Europe has been a central theme of our entire political lives, to sit on our hands in these circumstances is both unthinkable and unconscionable.

"We now have a country more deeply divided on Brexit than ever. The anger of those who wanted to leave is now matched by the growing anger of those who wish to remain – particularly young people.

"If, at the end of this process, we are to come together as a country, we need to dissipate this anger. We believe that giving the people the final say will help to do so."

13.42

Lib Dems launch Right to Stay campaign

We have launched a Right to Stay campaign, which is calling on the Government to secure the rights of EU nationals who currently live in Britain to remain, as well as fighting for the rights of Britons living in other EU countries.

Nick Clegg, the Lib Dem Europe spokesman, has launched the campaign in multiple languages - here is the English version.

12.40

Dick Newby, leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, has just spoken to BBC News about the party's plans to amend the Article 50 bill to guarantee the rights of EU citizens who already live in Britain.

12.14

University cherish European ties as Government seeks to break them

Oxford University may be planning to break with 700 years of tradition by establishing its first foreign campus in response to Brexit.

Liberal Democrat education spokesperson John Pugh said: “It is ironic that our universities want to cherish and develop our historic European links while the government seems intent on ending them.

“Universities, like Oxford are now deeply concerned about Brexit and are having to plan for every eventuality. British Universities bring the best and brightest to our country, now they are being forced to educate off-shore.

“This is entirely down to the Government’s choice for a Hard Brexit. They have committed to keeping apart from vital EU institutions like the Horizon 2020 programme which would guarantee Oxbridge and others continued access to £2bn in funding for research here in the UK. Instead they are choosing to leave the Single Market and risk falling out of these vital programmes altogether.

“This looks less like Taking Back Control and more like shipping out our national institutions."

11.46

Government wants to deny public vote on Brexit deal

Liz Truss, the Secretary of State for Justice, has claimed that the Article 50 process is "irrevocable".

Responding to her comments, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: "The author of Article 50 himself has said it could be withdrawn if the country changed its mind and the political will was there.

"This government is trying to do everything it can to deny the public a vote on the Brexit deal.

"The Liberal Democrats will fight to give the people the final say so they have a chance to reject a disastrous hard Brexit instead of having it imposed on them."

11.35

Plans to divert foreign aid are 'disgrace'

Plans to divert foreign aid to Eastern Europe for Brexit negotiations are a disgrace, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Commenting on reports part of the UK foreign aid budget may be diverted to Eastern Europe as part of the Brexit negotiations, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Tom Brake said: "It is a disgrace this government is considering taking money away from the world's poorest countries in a desperate attempt to claw back support in Europe.

"This is a sign of how weak their current negotiating position is.

"The Liberal Democrats are proud to have enshrined the 0.7% aid target into law.

"Britain's commitment to helping the poor and vulnerable should not be sacrificed on the altar of a hard Brexit."

11.12

Demands for right to stay guarantee

Dick Newby, leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, told BBC Radio 4 that the rights of EU citizens currently living in the UK must be guaranteed.

Reports have suggested millions of EU citizens living in the UK could face legal limbo after Brexit.

Today's debate in the House of Lords includes a Liberal Democrat amendment to give EU nationals in Britain the right to stay.

Lord Newby said: "The government is generating real fear and uncertainty amongst large numbers of people.

"Every day we are hearing passionate pleas from people whose partners, friends and colleagues are living with a shadow of doubt hanging over their future in the UK.

"This is no way to treat people who have settled in our country and contributed hugely to our economy and society.

"We want to give Theresa May the chance to think again and grant EU nationals in the UK the right to remain now."