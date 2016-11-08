Paddy Ashdown slams Theresa May over "shambolic" India visit

By Greg Foster on November 08, 2016

Paddy Ashdown today slammed Theresa May's hardline stance on immigration and her "shambolic" trip to India, as he accompanied the party's Richmond Park and North Kingston by-election candidate Sarah Olney to a curry restaurant in the constituency.

The pair spoke with the owner and head chef of the Roz Ana restaurant in Kingston about its problems recruiting chefs from abroad and the impact of Brexit on rising food prices.

 

Paddy Ashdown said:

"Theresa May’s dogmatic approach on immigration is damaging Britain's economy and letting down businesses, including by undermining trade talks during her shambolic trip to India this week."

"It is also totally at odds with some of the promises made by Leave campaigners during the referendum campaign."

"Leading Brexiteers like Priti Patel said a vote to Leave would save British curry houses struggling with a shortage of skilled chefs; now as senior ministers at the heart of this Government these Brexiteers are failing the very businesses they promised to help."

"The Liberal Democrats will hold this Conservative Brexit government to account for the cynical attempts made to mislead voters during the referendum campaign."

