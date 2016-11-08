Paddy Ashdown slams Theresa May over "shambolic" India visit

Paddy Ashdown today slammed Theresa May's hardline stance on immigration and her "shambolic" trip to India, as he accompanied the party's Richmond Park and North Kingston by-election candidate Sarah Olney to a curry restaurant in the constituency.

The pair spoke with the owner and head chef of the Roz Ana restaurant in Kingston about its problems recruiting chefs from abroad and the impact of Brexit on rising food prices.

Paddy Ashdown said: