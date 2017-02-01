Lib Dem membership surges to 82,000 - the highest level in two decades

More than 4,000 people join the party in January

Feb 01, 2017

Liberal Democrat membership has surged past 82,000 - the highest level for two decades - as more and more people feel inspired by the party as the real opposition to the Conservatives.

More than 4,000 people have joined the party in January, turned off by Theresa May's plans to take Britain out of the Single Market and attracted by the Liberal Democrats' opposition to "the politics of fear, division and hatred".

Liberal Democrat Party President Sal Brinton said: “Reaching 82,000 members is the highest membership in over two decades. With more than 4,000 new members having joined us in January and more than 1,000 joining since Trump's Executive Order on Friday, people are responding to the politics of hatred by joining the Liberal Democrats.

“The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government and it is great to welcome so many new members.

“For those who oppose Theresa May’s plans to rip Britain out of the single market, away from our biggest trading partners, we are your voice. We will stand up for those who oppose the politics of fear, division and hatred.

“The Liberal Democrats are needed now more than ever. As the real voice of opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government we are the only party fighting to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.”

