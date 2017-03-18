Lib Dems say ‘govt is playing with fire’ over Great Repeal Bill

Today, at their conference in York, Liberal Democrats have slammed the government over the Great Repeal Bill. Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tom Brake has said the government are ‘playing with fire’ and the party ‘is up for the next Brexit Battle’.

The motion passed this lunchtime agreed to strictly limit the scope for the Government to give itself powers to change legislation through ‘Henry VIII’ powers, and secure the maximum Parliamentary oversight of powers given to ministers.

The Great Repeal Bill is likely to be "one of the largest legislative projects ever undertaken in the UK", a report by the House of Commons library predicts, with "major swathes of the statute book" needing to be examined to see how they will work after Brexit.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“The government should know – we are putting them on notice – the government are playing with fire over the Great Repeal Bill. This bill is the biggest power grab since the days of Henry VIII.

“The Liberal Democrats will not sit there and let the government say all the right things while eroding vital rights and protections that makes Britain what it is.

“We will, if needed, grind the government’s agenda to a standstill, unless proper and rigorous safeguards are given over the Great Repeal Bill. The ball is now in the Prime Minister’s court.”