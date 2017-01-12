The Prime Minister has lost control of the NHS crisis

The Liberal Democrats have accused the Prime Minister of losing control of the NHS crisis, as new figures reveal the extent to which the health service is creaking under the pressure of underfunding and growing demand.

The figures show that in November 2016:

The Government missed its A&E target for the sixteenth month in a row, with just 88.4% of patients being dealt with at A&E within four hours, way below the 95% target

The proportion of ambulances arriving within 8 minutes to life-threatening calls was 67.8%, below the target of 75% which has not been met since May 2015

32,606 calls to 111 were abandoned after waiting over 30 seconds

There were 489,333 emergency admissions, up 2.9% on the previous year

The crisis gripping the cash-strapped service could “bring into question the entire sustainability of the NHS model”, hospitals boss Chris Hopson has said.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said:

"As we see A&Es full, people waiting hours on the phone to get a GP appointment or on a trolley in a ward, the buck lies with the Prime Minister and this Conservative government.

"Theresa May has lost control of the NHS crisis and needs to get a grip.

"Instead of briefing against NHS officials and making physical U-turns in the street, this government should make a U-turn in Parliament and stump up the cash our NHS needs.

"Only the Liberal Democrats are prepared to make the case that we may need to raise tax to pay for the NHS and social care services patients deserve."