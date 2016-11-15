Presenting our Erasmus Petition

Earlier this month, I was delighted to welcome 20 young, bright campaigners here to the Parliament to protect their rights to live, study and work abroad.

A group of 20 former, current and hopeful Erasmus students travelled to Brussels last Tuesday to share their Erasmus+ stories and present the petition.

Led by Liberal Youth they presented their petition to save the Erasmus+ exchange programme to a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Culture and Education, Yana Toom MEP.

Erasmus+ has benefited over 200,000 UK students and apprentices, but future generations are at risk of losing this unique opportunity to study and work abroad.

Over 10,000 people have backed the Liberal Democrat’s campaign to safeguard the UK’s participation in Erasmus+ following the EU referendum.

Young people voted overwhelmingly to Remain in the EU and their future should be at the forefront of our minds in upcoming negotiations.

It is not for older generations to snatch the rights of young people away from them and yet that is the risk we could very well face.

But for me, nobody sums up the important of this issue more than Erasmus+ campaigner Maddie Waller, who is 17: