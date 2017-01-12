Rebecca Hanson selected as Copeland by-election candidate

By Greg Foster on January 12, 2017

Last night, the Liberal Democrats selected Rebecca Hanson as our candidate for the Copeland by-election

Commenting after her selection, Rebecca said:

"This by-election is a chance for people to send a strong message against a hard Brexit that damages local jobs by pulling Britain out of the Single Market."

"It's also an opportunity to reject this Conservative government's underfunding of our NHS and say no to plans to move vital services like maternity and A&E from West Cumberland Hospital to Carlisle."

I am passionate about standing up for West Cumbria, and recognise the vital role that the nuclear industry plays in our local economy."

"I'm proud to have been selected as the candidate for the Liberal Democrats, the only party fighting to protect the economy by staying in the Single Market and calling for a long-term solution to the crisis facing the NHS."

