Repeal Bill must not be a bonfire of health and safety and environmental standards

By Liberal Democrats, Jun 21, 2017 2:06

The Liberal Democrats have vowed to oppose any attempts to weaken workplace rights, health and safety standards and environmental protections as part of the government's Repeal Bill.

The party is also calling for proper oversight and transparency over the Repeal Bill, after the government's White Paper hinted at a power grab by ministers through the use of so-called Henry VIII powers.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake commented:

"Many Conservatives have made it clear they want to use Brexit to scrap our hard-won workplace rights and environmental standards.

"But protections for workers and our environment are not just red tape to be tossed on a bonfire.

"Nobody voted to diminish their rights, make themselves poorer or to make our country less safe.

"The Liberal Democrats will strongly oppose any weakening of existing standards and fight to ensure proper oversight and transparency.

"We cannot allow this minority Conservative government to use Henry VIII powers to steamroller the democratic process."

