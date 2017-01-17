Rising inflation and falling pound show hard Brexit beginning to bite

By Greg Foster on January 17, 2017

Commenting on news inflation has reached its highest level since mid-2014 while the pound continued to sink ahead of Theresa May's Brexit speech, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Susan Kramer said:

"This is a clear sign the government's hard Brexit agenda is beginning to bite, as the falling pound leads to higher prices in the shops.

"Theresa May says she wants a Red, White and Blue Brexit, but there is nothing patriotic about sinking the pound.

"People did not vote to leave the Single Market, increase prices and cause our currency to collapse.
 
“Liberal Democrats will hold this Conservative Brexit Government to account and fight for Britain’s place in the Single Market."

