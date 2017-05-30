Ryanair Brexit warning shows risk of "no deal" for UK travellers

Ryanair's chief marketing officer has warned the UK is heading for an "ugly divorce" from Europe, and that leaving the EU without a bilateral deal could mean very restricted or no flying between the UK and Europe.

By Liberal Democrats, May 30, 2017 3:05

He also warned that Theresa May's plans to leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice would mean Britain will leave the Open Skies agreement which governs flights between the UK and Europe.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said:

"This is the reality of Theresa May's extreme version of Brexit and insistence we could just crash out of the EU without a deal.

"Jobs could be lost, flights disrupted and British travellers' lives thrown into chaos, but Theresa May doesn't care.

"We will fight for a better deal on Europe and to give people a chance to reject a disastrous Brexit.

"The British people should be able to decide whether Theresa May's Brexit deal is right for them, with the choice to remain in the EU if they don't like what's on offer."

Find out more about our work - sign up for emails today:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Tim Gordon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.