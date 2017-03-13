Scottish Liberal Democrats will oppose second referendum

Mar 13, 2017

Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose a new independence referendum.

Commenting on Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a second referendum, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats stood for election last year on a platform to oppose a new independence referendum. That is what we will do.

“The First Minister refused to state that Scotland would be a full EU member under her plan. The SNP are risking taking Scotland out of both the UK and out of the EU. Being outside both would be the worst of all worlds for Scotland.

“We believe that the SNP have gone back on their word that 2014 was 'once in a generation'."

