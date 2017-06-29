Single market amendment must be backed by "the many, not the few"

The Liberal Democrats have called on Jeremy Corbyn to ensure a cross-party amendment on the single market is backed by "the many, not the few" in a crucial vote later today.

By Liberal Democrats, Jun 29, 2017 3:06

The cross-party amendment to the Queen's Speech, signed by all Liberal Democrat MPs, calls on the government to set out proposals to stay in the single market and customs union.

The Liberal Democrats are urging Labour to whip its MPs to support the amendment and help to force the government to rethink its approach to Brexit.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake commented:

"This amendment is a chance to force the government to rethink its extreme approach to Brexit and put people's jobs and living standards first.

"Jeremy Corbyn must ensure it is backed by the many, not the few.

"Labour spent the election campaign avoiding talking about Brexit, but they can't dodge this issue any longer.

"If Corbyn is serious about raising living standards and increasing spending on public services, he must stand up for our place in the single market.

"The Liberal Democrats are united in fighting for Britain's membership of the single market and customs union.

"We will work with other parties for the best possible deal and to give the British people the final say."

