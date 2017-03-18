A Rational Approach to Harm Reduction

The Liberal Democrats reaffirmed their commitment to the decriminalisation of sex work, as well as the quashing of past sex work convictions.

The party has also called for additional support for people trying to leave sex work including increased education and training, the involvement of Local Housing Authorities and healthcare services.

Under a decriminalised system, sex work would contribute a total of £1.8bn to the public purse.

Liberal Democrat Shadow Home Secretary Lord Brian Paddick said:

"As a former police officer I know what works and the current laws around prostitution do not. They might sound tough but they don’t protect people."

"The police should be focusing their resources on the very real crimes of trafficking and coercion rather than policing consenting adults."

"Sex workers face enormous discrimination and are more likely to fall victim to crime and violence simply because the law criminalises them."

"We should target our policies and efforts at reducing harm not wasting police time and creating barriers that stop vulnerable people seeking help."

You can read the full motion as passed by conference here: www.libdems.org.uk/conference-spring-17-f4-harm-reduction