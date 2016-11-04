Lib Dem response to Stephen Phillips' resignation

Commenting on the resignation of Sleaford and North Hykeham MP, Stephen Phillips, Liberal Democrat Party President Sal Brinton said:

"Stephen Phillips has said he has irreconcilable policy differences with the government; child refugees, keeping the UK in the Single Market and the Government's reaction to the Brexit court case to name but three."

"I think there will be many backbench Conservative MPs who are feeling the same about this Conservative Brexit Government today. My message to them is this: search your conscience and make your voice heard. We cannot carry on like this."

"Stephen is a thoroughly decent man and even though we are not in the same party I have admiration for a person who stands up for what they believe in. I wish Stephen well in the next chapter of his life."