I work in tech and I'm backing the Liberal Democrats

By Liberal Democrat Entrepreneurs Network May 25, 2017 6:05

Increasingly people are saying that the Liberal Democrats are now the only genuinely pro-business party. Over fifty business leaders recently signed a letter to The Times endorsing the Lib Dems1  and the party has published a manifesto specifically aimed at entrepreneurs (you can read that here).

And one business sector more than any other is turning to the Liberal Democrats - the Tech community - reflecting a passionate commitment to free trade, freedom of movement and an open, inclusive and tolerant society. 

A growing number of tech business leaders have now publicly declared their support for the Lib Dems by signing the letter below.

This election is like no other: it is about Britain’s future prosperity and relationship with the world.

For entrepreneurship to continue to grow and thrive in the UK, we must have access to the biggest market, the best talent and the strongest possible economy. None of this is possible with an extreme Brexit.

As leaders of ambitious tech businesses we believe in a  Britain that is open, inclusive and outward looking, and we are not prepared to settle for less.

That’s why we - and increasing numbers across the tech community - are lending our support in this election to the Liberal Democrats.

We believe the Lib Dems are the only party standing up for start-up Britain.  We passionately urge others to work with us to ensure that the UK remains the best place for businesses like ours to launch, grow and thrive.

Dinesh Dhamija, Ebookers, former Chairman and CEO

Caspar Woolley, Hailo, Founder

Dan Sutherland, R3 Labs & Carrenza, Founder

Alain Desmier, Or Save It, CEO and Founder

Turi Munthe, North Base Media, Venture Partner

Neal Gandhi, Panoply, CEO and Founder

Aneesh Varma, Aire, CEO and Founder

Ben Whitaker, Masabi, Co-Founder

Mike Betts, PhotoCrowd, CEO and Co-founder

Tony Harris, Software 2000 ltd, Director

Kevin Gibson, Jiva Technology, Founder

Gavin Sathianathan

Tim Parlett

Andrew Dixon, ARC InterCapital, Founder

Christian Hernandez, White Star Capital, Managing Partner

Sean Seton-Rogers, ProFounders Capital, Partner

Huw Price

Justin Anderson, Hypercat Alliance, Founder

Madeleine Weightman, The Work Crowd, Co-Founder

Wendy Devolder, Skills Matter, CEO

David Angell, Wordsmith Digital, Founder

Emanuel Andjelic, Squirrel, Co-Founder and Chairman

Benjamin Sims, Tech City Labs, Founder

Craig Fletcher, Multiplay, Founder

Piers Wombell, Ekioh Ltd, CEO

Marc Bradshaw, BEA Solutions Ltd, Director

Simon Hay, Firefly learning, Founder

Carl Michel, Firedrop.ai, Chair

Abbie Pugh, Multiple, Partner

Theresa Burton, Trillion Fund and Fundit.Buzz, CEO and Founder

Joe Braidwood, Swiftkey, former CMO

Dex Torricke-Barton

Nick Burton, Belron, CIO

Hermione Taylor, Do Nation, Founder

Alix Murphy

George van den Driessche, Google DeepMind, Research Engineer

William Mcquillan, Frontline Ventures, Partner

Toby Beresford, Rise.global, Founder

Daniel Thompson, D4 Software, Managing Director

Matthew Ford, Pariti, CEO & Founder

Simon Cross, Facebook, Product Manager

Tushar Agarwal, Hubble, CEO & Co-founder

Alexander Knapp, The AKCGlobal Group, Founder and CEO

Greg Barden, Pixie, CEO

Max Bautin, IQ Capital, Founder/Partner

Tom Elliott, , Engineering Manager

Gabriela Andino, Standard chartered, Director

David MaherRoberts, Dialect, Global MD

Rob Blackie, Rob Blackie digital strategy, Founder

Jamie Edwards, Kayako, Co-founder

Michael Wallace, Oxford Medical Simulation, Co-Founder

Per Larsen, Hello Forward Ltd, Co-founder

Alex Wood, The Memo, Founder/Editor

Cagatay Pekyorur, Nerdic, Director

 

All in a personal capacity

