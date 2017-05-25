I work in tech and I'm backing the Liberal Democrats
By Liberal Democrat Entrepreneurs Network May 25, 2017 6:05
Increasingly people are saying that the Liberal Democrats are now the only genuinely pro-business party. Over fifty business leaders recently signed a letter to The Times endorsing the Lib Dems1 and the party has published a manifesto specifically aimed at entrepreneurs (you can read that here).
And one business sector more than any other is turning to the Liberal Democrats - the Tech community - reflecting a passionate commitment to free trade, freedom of movement and an open, inclusive and tolerant society.
A growing number of tech business leaders have now publicly declared their support for the Lib Dems by signing the letter below.
Please read it and, if you agree, add your name below:
This election is like no other: it is about Britain’s future prosperity and relationship with the world.
For entrepreneurship to continue to grow and thrive in the UK, we must have access to the biggest market, the best talent and the strongest possible economy. None of this is possible with an extreme Brexit.
As leaders of ambitious tech businesses we believe in a Britain that is open, inclusive and outward looking, and we are not prepared to settle for less.
That’s why we - and increasing numbers across the tech community - are lending our support in this election to the Liberal Democrats.
We believe the Lib Dems are the only party standing up for start-up Britain. We passionately urge others to work with us to ensure that the UK remains the best place for businesses like ours to launch, grow and thrive.
Dinesh Dhamija, Ebookers, former Chairman and CEO
Caspar Woolley, Hailo, Founder
Dan Sutherland, R3 Labs & Carrenza, Founder
Alain Desmier, Or Save It, CEO and Founder
Turi Munthe, North Base Media, Venture Partner
Neal Gandhi, Panoply, CEO and Founder
Aneesh Varma, Aire, CEO and Founder
Ben Whitaker, Masabi, Co-Founder
Mike Betts, PhotoCrowd, CEO and Co-founder
Tony Harris, Software 2000 ltd, Director
Kevin Gibson, Jiva Technology, Founder
Gavin Sathianathan
Tim Parlett
Andrew Dixon, ARC InterCapital, Founder
Christian Hernandez, White Star Capital, Managing Partner
Sean Seton-Rogers, ProFounders Capital, Partner
Huw Price
Justin Anderson, Hypercat Alliance, Founder
Madeleine Weightman, The Work Crowd, Co-Founder
Wendy Devolder, Skills Matter, CEO
David Angell, Wordsmith Digital, Founder
Emanuel Andjelic, Squirrel, Co-Founder and Chairman
Benjamin Sims, Tech City Labs, Founder
Craig Fletcher, Multiplay, Founder
Piers Wombell, Ekioh Ltd, CEO
Marc Bradshaw, BEA Solutions Ltd, Director
Simon Hay, Firefly learning, Founder
Carl Michel, Firedrop.ai, Chair
Abbie Pugh, Multiple, Partner
Theresa Burton, Trillion Fund and Fundit.Buzz, CEO and Founder
Joe Braidwood, Swiftkey, former CMO
Dex Torricke-Barton
Nick Burton, Belron, CIO
Hermione Taylor, Do Nation, Founder
Alix Murphy
George van den Driessche, Google DeepMind, Research Engineer
William Mcquillan, Frontline Ventures, Partner
Toby Beresford, Rise.global, Founder
Daniel Thompson, D4 Software, Managing Director
Matthew Ford, Pariti, CEO & Founder
Simon Cross, Facebook, Product Manager
Tushar Agarwal, Hubble, CEO & Co-founder
Alexander Knapp, The AKCGlobal Group, Founder and CEO
Greg Barden, Pixie, CEO
Max Bautin, IQ Capital, Founder/Partner
Tom Elliott, , Engineering Manager
Gabriela Andino, Standard chartered, Director
David MaherRoberts, Dialect, Global MD
Rob Blackie, Rob Blackie digital strategy, Founder
Jamie Edwards, Kayako, Co-founder
Michael Wallace, Oxford Medical Simulation, Co-Founder
Per Larsen, Hello Forward Ltd, Co-founder
Alex Wood, The Memo, Founder/Editor
Cagatay Pekyorur, Nerdic, Director
All in a personal capacity