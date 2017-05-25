I work in tech and I'm backing the Liberal Democrats

Increasingly people are saying that the Liberal Democrats are now the only genuinely pro-business party. Over fifty business leaders recently signed a letter to The Times endorsing the Lib Dems1 and the party has published a manifesto specifically aimed at entrepreneurs (you can read that here).

And one business sector more than any other is turning to the Liberal Democrats - the Tech community - reflecting a passionate commitment to free trade, freedom of movement and an open, inclusive and tolerant society.

A growing number of tech business leaders have now publicly declared their support for the Lib Dems by signing the letter below.

Please read it and, if you agree, add your name below: